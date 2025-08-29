New Wildfire Near Blewett Pass Prompts Level 1 Advisory

A new wildfire in the Blewett Pass area has placed dozens of homes on alert.

The Allen Creek Fire was first reported at around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday and is burning on the Wenatchee River Ranger District in the vicinity of Ingalls Creek on the west side of U.S. Highway 97, about 9 miles west of Cashmere.

The fire is currently estimated to be roughly four acres in size and is burning in brush, slash, and timber with two 20-person hand crews, two helicopters, two fixed-wing planes, and a dozer assigned to fight the flames.

Chelan County Fire District No. 6 is also providing support and resources.