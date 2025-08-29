New Wildfire Near Blewett Pass Prompts Level 1 Advisory
A new wildfire in the Blewett Pass area has placed dozens of homes on alert.
The Allen Creek Fire was first reported at around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday and is burning on the Wenatchee River Ranger District in the vicinity of Ingalls Creek on the west side of U.S. Highway 97, about 9 miles west of Cashmere.
Get our free mobile app
The fire is currently estimated to be roughly four acres in size and is burning in brush, slash, and timber with two 20-person hand crews, two helicopters, two fixed-wing planes, and a dozer assigned to fight the flames.
Chelan County Fire District No. 6 is also providing support and resources.
The blaze has prompted the Chelan County Sheriff's Office to issue a Level 1 Fire Advisory for all residents on Ingalls Creek Road and in the Valley Hi community.
The U.S. Forest Service believes the fire was likely sparked by lightning, but its official cause has yet to be determined.
10 Tips to Prevent Wildfires from the US Department of Interior
Forecasters believe 2025 has the potential for widespread fires. Over 90% are caused by humans. Here's how you can prevent wildfires.
Gallery Credit: ASHLEY SOLLARS