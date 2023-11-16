Where Washington State Ranks In Firearms Production
The U.S. has a $32 billion annual arms and ammunition industry catering primarily to the domestic market.
Since Washington state has among the more restrictive gun ownership laws in the country, it is interesting to see where the Evergreen State ranks in the manufacturing of firearms.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives states Washington State has over 60 manufacturers and ranked 14th among the 50 states in terms of the number of firearms manufactured in 2021, according to The Center Square
The state's largest firearm manufacturer is Aero Precision LLC in Tacoma which produced over 70% of the guns manufactured in the state in 2021.
The chart below ranks all 50 states by manufacturing volume
|Rank
|State
|Firearms manufactured in state, 2021
|Gunmakers in state, 2021
|Largest gunmaker in state, 2021
|Largest gunmaker output, 2021 (firearms produced)
|1
|Missouri
|2,467,145
|93
|Smith & Wesson
|2,316,857
|2
|New Hampshire
|1,992,731
|27
|Sig Sauer Inc.
|1,293,532
|3
|Georgia
|1,496,877
|105
|Glock Inc.
|581,944
|4
|North Carolina
|894,882
|152
|Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
|604,941
|5
|Texas
|814,838
|401
|Maverick Arms, Inc.
|492,167
|6
|Arizona
|699,100
|192
|Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
|603,500
|7
|Florida
|671,359
|198
|SCCY Industries LLC
|216,932
|8
|Illinois
|647,423
|43
|Springfield Inc.
|590,750
|9
|Kentucky
|510,679
|39
|WM C Anderson Inc.
|505,635
|10
|Massachusetts
|435,514
|27
|Savage Arms, Inc.
|406,867
|11
|Alabama
|294,166
|52
|Kimber Mfg Inc.
|275,325
|12
|Utah
|271,862
|103
|TDJ Buyer, LLC
|72,983
|13
|Nevada
|262,086
|56
|Legacy Sports International Inc.
|214,258
|14
|Washington
|242,736
|62
|Aero Precision LLC
|174,662
|15
|South Carolina
|240,114
|55
|FN America, LLC
|169,407
|16
|Pennsylvania
|228,400
|110
|IWI US Inc.
|96,662
|17
|New Jersey
|209,770
|11
|Henry RAC Holding Corp.
|208,423
|18
|Tennessee
|185,720
|82
|Beretta USA Corp.
|155,352
|19
|Connecticut
|184,633
|33
|Colt's Manufacturing Company LLC
|151,771
|20
|Wisconsin
|137,397
|80
|Henry RAC Holding Corp.
|112,180
|21
|Vermont
|135,030
|20
|Century Arms Inc.
|132,705
|22
|Ohio
|130,848
|117
|Strassells Machine Inc.
|106,807
|23
|New York
|128,276
|61
|RemArms LLC
|86,594
|24
|California
|82,532
|76
|Senga Engineering Inc.
|23,324
|25
|Arkansas
|73,351
|47
|Wilsons Gun Shop Inc.
|41,746
|26
|Minnesota
|46,584
|37
|Magnum Research Inc.
|14,586
|27
|Idaho
|43,241
|75
|FM Products Inc.
|18,593
|28
|Indiana
|41,498
|60
|Tippmann Arms Company LLC
|15,113
|29
|Maryland
|30,358
|24
|LWRC International
|27,331
|30
|Montana
|26,446
|55
|Noreen Firearms LLC
|16,296
|31
|Michigan
|26,424
|73
|Great Lakes Firearms and Ammunition LLC
|22,388
|32
|Iowa
|25,326
|47
|Brownells Inc.
|11,024
|33
|Maine
|23,226
|21
|Windham Weaponry Inc.
|22,930
|34
|Kansas
|19,287
|46
|CZ-USA
|14,383
|35
|Virginia
|17,890
|84
|Kriss USA, Inc.
|12,809
|36
|Oregon
|16,619
|50
|TNW Firearms Inc.
|4,004
|37
|Oklahoma
|14,654
|69
|International Firearm Corporation LLC
|11,423
|38
|Wyoming
|10,341
|52
|Weatherby Inc.
|7,630
|39
|West Virginia
|6,941
|28
|Childers Guns LLC
|5,108
|40
|Nebraska
|6,882
|26
|Zermatt Arms Inc.
|4,076
|41
|Colorado
|3,109
|75
|M+M Inc.
|1,712
|42
|Mississippi
|3,003
|39
|JMS Manufacturing Inc.
|1,289
|43
|Louisiana
|2,658
|43
|Brothers LA Arms, LLC
|640
|44
|North Dakota
|1,301
|10
|Roughrider Arms LLC
|1,167
|45
|South Dakota
|906
|20
|West River Rifle Company LLC
|277
|46
|New Mexico
|281
|24
|Farnsworth, Dustin Robert and Angie J
|81
|47
|Alaska
|258
|21
|Annex Industries, LLC
|50
|48
|Rhode Island
|144
|5
|Ocean State Armory LLC
|50
|49
|Delaware
|11
|2
|Gusovsky Gunsmithing LLC
|8
|50
|Hawaii
|8
|2
|Koffin Wurks LLC
|7
