Where Washington State Ranks In Firearms Production

The U.S. has a $32 billion annual arms and ammunition industry catering primarily to the domestic market.

Since Washington state has among the more restrictive gun ownership laws in the country, it is interesting to see where the Evergreen State ranks in the manufacturing of firearms.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives states Washington State has over 60 manufacturers and ranked 14th among the 50 states in terms of the number of firearms manufactured in 2021, according to The Center Square

The state's largest firearm manufacturer is Aero Precision LLC in Tacoma which produced over 70% of the guns manufactured in the state in 2021.

The chart below ranks all 50 states by manufacturing volume 

RankStateFirearms manufactured in state, 2021Gunmakers in state, 2021Largest gunmaker in state, 2021Largest gunmaker output, 2021 (firearms produced)
1Missouri2,467,14593Smith & Wesson2,316,857
2New Hampshire1,992,73127Sig Sauer Inc.1,293,532
3Georgia1,496,877105Glock Inc.581,944
4North Carolina894,882152Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.604,941
5Texas814,838401Maverick Arms, Inc.492,167
6Arizona699,100192Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.603,500
7Florida671,359198SCCY Industries LLC216,932
8Illinois647,42343Springfield Inc.590,750
9Kentucky510,67939WM C Anderson Inc.505,635
10Massachusetts435,51427Savage Arms, Inc.406,867
11Alabama294,16652Kimber Mfg Inc.275,325
12Utah271,862103TDJ Buyer, LLC72,983
13Nevada262,08656Legacy Sports International Inc.214,258
14Washington242,73662Aero Precision LLC174,662
15South Carolina240,11455FN America, LLC169,407
16Pennsylvania228,400110IWI US Inc.96,662
17New Jersey209,77011Henry RAC Holding Corp.208,423
18Tennessee185,72082Beretta USA Corp.155,352
19Connecticut184,63333Colt's Manufacturing Company LLC151,771
20Wisconsin137,39780Henry RAC Holding Corp.112,180
21Vermont135,03020Century Arms Inc.132,705
22Ohio130,848117Strassells Machine Inc.106,807
23New York128,27661RemArms LLC86,594
24California82,53276Senga Engineering Inc.23,324
25Arkansas73,35147Wilsons Gun Shop Inc.41,746
26Minnesota46,58437Magnum Research Inc.14,586
27Idaho43,24175FM Products Inc.18,593
28Indiana41,49860Tippmann Arms Company LLC15,113
29Maryland30,35824LWRC International27,331
30Montana26,44655Noreen Firearms LLC16,296
31Michigan26,42473Great Lakes Firearms and Ammunition LLC22,388
32Iowa25,32647Brownells Inc.11,024
33Maine23,22621Windham Weaponry Inc.22,930
34Kansas19,28746CZ-USA14,383
35Virginia17,89084Kriss USA, Inc.12,809
36Oregon16,61950TNW Firearms Inc.4,004
37Oklahoma14,65469International Firearm Corporation LLC11,423
38Wyoming10,34152Weatherby Inc.7,630
39West Virginia6,94128Childers Guns LLC5,108
40Nebraska6,88226Zermatt Arms Inc.4,076
41Colorado3,10975M+M Inc.1,712
42Mississippi3,00339JMS Manufacturing Inc.1,289
43Louisiana2,65843Brothers LA Arms, LLC640
44North Dakota1,30110Roughrider Arms LLC1,167
45South Dakota90620West River Rifle Company LLC277
46New Mexico28124Farnsworth, Dustin Robert and Angie J81
47Alaska25821Annex Industries, LLC50
48Rhode Island1445Ocean State Armory LLC50
49Delaware112Gusovsky Gunsmithing LLC8
50Hawaii82Koffin Wurks LLC7

