Thousand of pets, including Peter, a disarmingly gentle but "lion-hearted" kitty from Moses Lake, are competing for the title of America's Favorite Pet.

At last count, Peter was in fourth place. Voting for the top 10 ends Thursday at 7 p.m. local time, so in theory, it's not too late for him to catapult to No. 1. The winner gets $10,000 and a Modern Cat cover! As readers may or may not be aware, Modern Cat sits at the vanguard of feline journalism.

So who is Peter? What makes him tick? His human, 22-year-old Aiden Ellsworth, has some insights.

What is his most cherished toy? His favorite treat?

"His favorite toy would be his mouse," Ellsworth tells AFP. As for his go-to snacks, "he absolutely loves dairy, like cheese and milk."

What is Ellsworth's favorite thing about Peter?

"He expertly transforms into a little ninja at 3 a.m.! One moment he’s a sweet ball of fluff, and the next, he’s launching himself off furniture like an Olympic gymnast, all while I’m trying to figure out if I should be impressed or concerned."

What qualifies Peter to be America's Favorite Pet? After all, he has an abundance of stiff competition.

"Well, for starters, he’s got more personality than a reality TV star and a purr that could solve world peace! Plus, he’s a professional nap-taker and snack inspector, which are basically the two most important jobs in the country!"

"With his charming antics and the ability to turn any cardboard box into a five-star hotel, he’s basically the furry ambassador of happiness. So, who wouldn’t want to vote for a cat who’s always ready to snuggle?"

