Washington, California, and Oregon are launching a West Coast Health Alliance to ensure public health guidance remains grounded in science, amid growing concerns about the federal government’s handling of the CDC. Governors Bob Ferguson, Gavin Newsom, and Tina Kotek announced the alliance Thursday, saying it will provide consistent, evidence-based recommendations on vaccines and other health measures for residents across the three states.

State health officials say the initiative responds to recent federal actions — including mass firings of CDC scientists and the politicization of health guidance — that have undermined public trust in the nation’s leading public health agency. The alliance will coordinate with trusted medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, to deliver clear guidance for families, health care providers, and manufacturers.

Officials also emphasized that Tribal sovereignty will be respected, ensuring that Tribes maintain authority over vaccine services. The goal of the alliance is to restore confidence in vaccines and public health, protect communities through evidence-based prevention, and provide consistent, science-driven guidance regardless of shifting federal policies.

'Make America Healthy Again' White House Fact Sheet As of February 2025, The Trump Administration has ordered the Federal Government to aggressively combat the critical health challenges facing U.S. citizens, including the rising rates of mental health disorders, obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases.

"American life expectancy significantly lags behind other developed countries, with pre‑COVID-19 United States life expectancy averaging 78.8 years and comparable countries averaging 82.6 years."

"This equates to 1.25 billion fewer life years for the United States population. Six in 10 Americans have at least one chronic disease, and four in 10 have two or more chronic diseases."

" An estimated one in five United States adults lives with a mental illness" noted the Administration in a White House press release. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM