A shift in the recent weather pattern from relatively little snowfall will bring in a chance of rain and snow at times this week.

Monday morning, light snow was falling from Wenatchee to Ellensburg and Ephrata up into Omak. Traction tire advisories were posted on US97 Blewett Pass and over Manastash Ridge on I-82. There were no advisories on US2 Stevens Pass or I-90 Snoqualmie Pass.

Light to moderate snow is expected through the weekend in the Cascades with the possibility of a wintry mix in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties. By Tuesday, winter conditions will expand into Spokane and Idaho

The Wenatchee Valley has a 20% to 30% chance of snow or a rain/snow mix this week. The snow level will drop to as low as 600 feet on Tuesday, but little accumulation is expected through Sunday.

Two Pacific storms will impact the western U.S. with heavy mountain snow, but the brunt of the impact is expected in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California.

This Week's Forecast

Washington's Birthday Rain and snow are likely, then a slight chance of rain. Snow level at 1000 feet rising to 1700 feet. High of 39. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain, mixing with snow, gradually ending. Snow level 600 feet. Low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday A slight chance of snow after 10am, mixing with rain after 1pm. Snow level 600 feet. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of rain before 10pm. Snow level 700 feet. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday A slight chance of snow after 10am, mixing with rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of snow before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday A 20 percent chance of snow after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow. High near 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A chance of rain and snow. Snow level 1200 feet. Low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%.