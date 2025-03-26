The 50th Anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War is next month.

March 29th is designated as National Vietnam War Veterans Day and American Legion Post 10 and VFW Post 3617 in Wenatchee are hosting a program at Wenatchee Valley College Student Rec Center in honor of all Veterans who served during the two decade war.

Ron Kurpuis and Robin Thompson are helping organize the free event that combines two observances; National Vietnam War Veterans Day, created in 2008, and a 13-year commemoration of the conflict that ends with the observance of the war's end in April of 1975

Kurpuis says all U.S. Armed Forces personnel with active duty service in any location between Nov. 1st, 1955 and May 15th, 1975 are encouraged to attend. The attendees will be honored with a lapel pin recognizing their commitment to serve the nation.

Kurpuis invited all Vietnam War era vets, their families and the public at large to attend..

"It doesn't matter if you served in country or out of country, because everyone was called to serve and you didn't get to self determine where you were stationed."

A special recognition in the program will salute nurses who were under appreciated when they returned state side in Kurpis' view, like many soldiers were and encouraged to downplay their military service in light of their involvement in the unpopular conflict.

People generally wanted to fade into the crowd and not be recognized. Kurpuis admits. "I know I did. I got a civilian job and never talked about my service and tried to grow my hair a little long and fade into the woodwork. The only people who truly understood where other veterans".

Kurpui and Thompson agree that Vietnam era vets vowed to make sure veterans returning home from military service would never be treated the way they were in the future.

While thanking a vet for their service is a common gesture, both men suggest a more meaningful gesture when meeting a Vietnam vet is to say simply, "Welcome Home"

The free program at 2pm in the WVC Student Rec Center on March 29th will include Wenatchee Mayor Mike Poirier and East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford, along with the Washington Apple Blossom Festival Royalty. The program includes musical performances by the Apollo Club and Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra.

