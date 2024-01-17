A Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday PM through Wednesday PM

The National Weather Service in Spokane says a weather system will bring widespread snow into the region starting Tuesday Night.

The snow is expected in Central Washington starting late Tuesday evening before spreading into Eastern Washington and North Idaho during the overnight hours. Snow will continue into Wednesday evening over much of the region.

The Wenatchee area, Moses Lake, Okanogan Valley and Waterville Plateau can expect 1 to 3 inches between 9pm and 3am Wednesday An additional 1 to 3 inches is expected by late Wednesday afternoon.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7pm on Wednesday evening.

Expect slippery driving conditions and more difficult travel weather in the Cascade Mountain passes. For the latest travel information in Washington, go to https://wsdot.wa.gov/travel

The forecast in the Wenatchee Valley is expected to remain snowy through Friday and then transition into a rainy pattern over the weekend.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of snow before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 21. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of snow after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 24. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night Snow. Low around 22. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday Snow, mainly before 4pm. High near 28. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night A chance of snow and freezing rain before 7pm, then a chance of freezing rain between 7pm and 1am, then a chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday A chance of snow before 10am, then a chance of rain. Snow level 1400 feet. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level 2200 feet. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday Rain likely. Snow level 2400 feet rising to 3100 feet in the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.