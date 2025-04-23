Wenatchee Police are still looking for a man who has been missing for two years.

Investigators say they're still seeking information that could lead to the discovery of Travis Coleman, who was 39-years-old when he was last seen at his apartment on Montana Street in Wenatchee during the late afternoon of April 22nd, 2023.

Coleman's sister told authorities he'd walked off a job site in Cashmere the previous day before hitchhiking home.

Wenatchee Police Department says Travis Coleman went missing two years ago and they are looking for any information which may lead to finding Coleman.

Coleman is 40 years old and described as caucasian 5’10 and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Wenatchee PD says all leads are welcome no matter how minor any information may seem. They ask you to call the department if you have any information at 509-888-4256.