Wenatchee Man Arrested After Standoff In Entiat That Closed 97A

A 32-year-old Wenatchee man faces charges after a standoff Tuesday with police at his mother's home in Entiat.

A SWAT team was brought in to deal with Dalton Olson, who was reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis episode when he barricaded himself with a high-powered rifle.

Sheriff's Chief Ryan Moody says circumstances then called for a shelter-in-place order to be issued and for the closure of the close-by U.S. Hwy. 97A.

"Once the SWAT got on the scene, in order to protect the public, we had to shut 97A down for about an hour I think," said Moody.

Deputies say the SWAT team used what they called "specialized tactics" to take Dalton into custody safely. They did not elaborate on what those tactics were.

Chelan County deputies were initially sent to a disturbance call in the 15000 block of US Hwy 97A just after 11 am Tuesday.

Olson's mother was able to leave the residence and met up with them when they arrived.

After looking into Olson's background, deputies found out he was not allowed to have firearms due to a prior incident, through a court order that was placed on him.

Detectives then got a search warrant for Olson and any other weapons he may have had on him.

The SWAT team was called in after deputies attempted to safely contact Dalton but he did not respond.

He was finally taken into custody, and the shelter-in-place order and road closure ended after 4 pm, which means the entire ordeal lasted around five hours after the initial 11 am call.

Olson currently faces 2 counts of unlawful possession of firearms. The incident is still under investigation.