A gas pump explosion at a Wenatchee convenience store Friday night destroyed two motorcycles and sent their riders fleeing.

According to Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett, the fire broke out around 8:40 p.m. at the Quick Stop on Ferry Street when two motorcycles began fueling and “something went wrong,” Flames from the explosion quickly engulfed both bikes.

An emergency shut-off was activated, but the motorcycles were totaled. The riders left before first responders arrived. Security footage is being reviewed to determine the cause and identify those involved. No injuries were reported.