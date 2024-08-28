Wenatchee Valley Fire Department crews knocked down a brush fire near Turtle Rock along US Highway 2, Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was near MP 133 and just northeast of Lincoln Rock State Park.

Chief Brian Brett said the fire was reported about 3:15pm by witnesses on both sides of the Columbia

"When our crews arrived, it was under a half care in size and burning on the river side of the hghway. We were able to contain it using Wenatchee Valley Fire Department resources".

Brett says the high humidity factors of around 30% were helpful to firefighters in controlling the fire considereing the strong winds at the time.

"Fortunately,the humidity was up around 31% because we had winds that would be very problematic in a fire during this time".

The National Weather Service posted Red Flag and High Wind Warnings through 8pm Tuesday night with wind gusts possible up to 40 mph. At the tim of the fire, winds were gusting bewteen 25-30mph at Pangborn airport.

No structures were threatened and a cause is under investigation