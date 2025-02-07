The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is proposing rule changes to the commercial Dungeness crab fishery to tackle marine life entanglements.

The proposed changes, available now for your perusal, include updating gear marking, limiting surface gear and buoy numbers and prohibiting certain buoy brands in the interest of traceability.

According to WDFW spokesperson Bridget Mire, the fishery is relatively undermonitored, and current rules are hazy or at least in need of added clarification.

The changes are of a piece with efforts to reduce entanglements, especially involving whales and sea turtles, which are federally protected.

The WDFW is purportedly striving for more inclusive and democratic feedback opportunities, hence the department's call for public comments, which are welcome through late March.

On Feb. 26, a virtual town hall and presentation to the Fish and Wildlife Commission will discuss related proposals. Click here to register.