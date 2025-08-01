With Watershed at the Gorge Amphitheater, Washington State Patrol conducts High Visibility Enforcement Patrols in north central Washington this weekend.

Troopers Focus on DUI and Speeding Near the Gorge

Watershed, a three-day country music festival, is one of the biggest outdoor festivals in Washington State. Watershed begins Friday and finishes Sunday.

Trooper Jeremy Weber said the goal is to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions.

"[These] are often seen during the influx of traffic in and out of the George/Gorge area for the annual Watershed country music festival,” Weber said. “DUI, speed, restraints, aggressive driving, distracted driving, and towing violations will be among the collision-causing violations we will be targeting.”

Watershed Traffic Known for High Collision Risk

Aggressive Driving Apprehension Team vehicles, aircraft, and several marked patrol cars equipped with speed measuring devices will be placed within Grant and Kittitas Counties.