It’s summer. It’s 100-plus degrees. And you and the family are at that stage where even arguing over what to watch feels like effort. You've maxed out the air conditioning, the snacks, and the patience.

You want out. But stepping outside feels less like fresh air and more like stepping into a convection oven. Not “fry an egg on the sidewalk” hot—more like “slow-roast a rack of ribs on the blacktop” hot.

Time for something drastic. Something cold. Something chlorinated.

Somewhere it’s not only acceptable but expected to strut around in your socially sanctioned underwear (read: swimsuits)—which, let’s be honest, cover more than what some people wear to the grocery store.

So what’ll it be? A swim? A lazy float down a winding river? A vertical plunge into questionable life choices (but in a fun way)?

Two words: Water Park.

And the good news? There’s probably one closer than you think. Here are 7 splash-worthy water parks across Washington State—whether you’re in it for the thrills, the chill, or just a solid excuse to leave the house:

Slidewaters – Chelan

Mat, tube, and body slides? Check. Lazy river? Check. Hot tubs and a surf pool with killer views of Lake Chelan? Double check. Clean, scenic, and shockingly civilized.

Surf 'n Slide Water Park – Moses Lake

Want surfing without the ocean (or sharks)? This place has a wave simulator, slides, a lazy river, and—you guessed it—affordable admission. Bonus: BYO snacks, because no one wants to pay $6 for a soft pretzel.

Henry Moses Aquatic Center – Renton

Slides, a wave pool, a lazy river, splash zones, and lifeguards everywhere. It’s basically a family-friendly hydration station—with snacks and supervision built in.

Great Wolf Lodge – Grand Mound

Indoor. Heated. Massive. And gloriously unaffected by wildfire smoke or unpredictable “summer” weather. Includes waterslides, splash zones, arcades, mini-golf, and an on-site spa if parenting has broken your will to be fun.

Ritzville Water Park – Ritzville

Small but mighty. One big water slide, a toddler area, diving board, and a price tag that won’t make your wallet cry. Great if you’re into mellow vibes and short snack-bar lines.

Birch Bay Waterslides – Blaine

Old-school and proud of it. Think classic waterslides (one with a 60-ft. drop), pools, and grassy picnic areas. A hit with families, thrill-seekers, and anyone nostalgic for the water parks of your youth.

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park – Federal Way

The big one. Slides, a wave pool, a lazy river, and a full-blown theme park. Lines can be long, prices not-so-low, and outside food? Forbidden. But if you want it all in one place—it’s here.

Pro Tip: Most parks offer online deals, resident discounts, or bundle packages—because nothing ruins summer fun like full-price admission and a forgotten towel. So pack your sunscreen, hydrate like a pro, and dive in before your steering wheel becomes molten lava.

