It’s officially summer in Washington—which means sunshine, BBQs, yard work... and a buzzing battalion of stingers ready to crash your outdoor plans. Whether you're flipping burgers, gardening, or just trying to enjoy a peaceful glass of lemonade, here's the lineup of flying freeloaders you might run into.

A quick who’s who of flying things with stingers in Washington Stat

Yellow Jackets

The aggressive party crashers of summer. With their flashy black-and-yellow stripes and relentless love for meats, sweets, and your soda, yellow jackets are everywhere—and they don’t come in peace.

They’re the most commonly encountered stingers in Washington and hands-down the most aggressive. Will sting repeatedly. Will ruin your picnic. Will not apologize.

Tip: Cover your drinks, guard your snacks, and never, ever swat unless you want company.

Paper Wasps

Sleeker. Chiller. Still armed. Paper wasps are less confrontational than yellow jackets, but they’re not above throwing down if you invade their space.

They build those umbrella-shaped nests under eaves, railings, and patio furniture—basically wherever you're about to walk by.

Rule of thumb: You leave them alone, they’ll likely return the favor. Just don’t get grabby with their home décor.

Bald-Faced Hornets

Don’t let the name fool you—these are wasps, not hornets. And they’re big, bold, and black-and-white, like tiny flying linebackers with an anger management problem.

They build giant, football-shaped nests up in trees or on buildings—and they defend them like they’re guarding nuclear codes.

Approach with caution (or better yet, don’t approach at all). This is not a DIY moment. It’s a "call pest control and slowly back away" moment.

Honey Bees

The overachievers of the pollinator world, honey bees are all about business—your garden’s business. They’re team players, crucial to crops, and just want to work hard and go home (to the hive).

They’re not aggressive, but if you threaten their hive or get a little too handsy, they will sting. And unlike wasps, honey bees only get one shot—literally. They die after stinging, so if one gets you, just know it really meant it.

Moral of the story: Let them do their job, and they’ll let you keep sipping lemonade in peace.

Bumble Bees

The fuzzy teddy bears of the bee world—round, gentle, and too busy pollinating your tomatoes to bother with drama.

They’re generally docile and pretty content to mind their own floral business. But if you swat at them, disturb their nest, or step on one barefoot? That teddy bear grows claws. And a stinger.

Bottom line: Give them space, don’t go stomping through clover barefoot, and they’ll keep buzzing around like the chubby little plant-loving angels they are.

Carpenter Bees

They look like bumble bees, but these guys show up to your deck with a toolbelt and no regard for your siding.

Not particularly aggressive—they’re more interested in boring perfect little tunnels into your porch, fence, or wooden trim to lay their eggs. Think of them as the HGTV villains of the bee world.

Sting risk? Pretty low.

Damage risk? High—especially if they invite friends.

Bonus tip: If your deck sounds hollow and sawdust is piling up like a tiny construction site, you’ve got company.

European Hornets

Big, buzzy, and absolutely not here for your nonsense. These reddish-brown and yellow hornets are larger than your average wasp and bring serious “do not disturb” energy.

They’re usually chill until you mess with their nest—then they go full soap opera: loud, dramatic, and slightly vengeful.

Pro tip: If you hear buzzing and feel judged from a tree branch, back away slowly. These hornets don’t want your snacks—they just want space and respect. (Honestly, same.)

Cicada Killer Wasps

Massive. Terrifying. Loud. But basically the strong, silent type—unless you’re a cicada, in which case... good luck.

These beefy wasps are native to North America and do look alarmingly similar to the now-eradicated Asian giant hornet. But fear not: They don’t care about humans, your picnic, or your soda. They’re not aggressive unless you’re rude enough to grab one. They won’t harm honeybees—their sole focus is dragging cicadas into burrows like tiny gladiators.

Mud Daubers

The quiet introverts of the wasp world—part-time builders, full-time loners. These solitary wasps construct tube-shaped mud nests on walls, ceilings, and other awkwardly placed surfaces, like they’re auditioning for Insect HGTV.

They’re non-aggressive, mind their own business, and rarely sting unless you go out of your way to harass them (which, just... don’t).

Fun fact: Their go-to prey? Black widow spiders. Yep—mud daubers are basically your creepy-crawly pest control, making them the only uninvited houseguest you might kind of want to keep around.

Northern Giant Hornet

Formerly known as the Asian giant hornet, this oversized buzzkill made headlines (and nightmares) thanks to its terrifying size and the media-dubbed nickname: “murder hornet.”

Cue the panic, the headlines, and the memes.

The good news?

It’s been eradicated from Washington State thanks to aggressive tracking and removal efforts. So, for now, your backyard BBQ is safe from this super-sized menace.

Still freaking out? Don’t worry—you’re way more likely to get harassed by a yellow jacket than this insect tabloid celebrity.



Important Things to Know (a.k.a. How Not to Get Stung and Ruin the BBQ)

Allergies? If you're allergic to stings, keep that EpiPen handy like it’s your summer plus-one. Bug bites shouldn’t turn into ER visits.

See a Nest? Repeat after us: Put. Down. The. Hose. This is not your Marvel origin story. Call pest control. They have suits.

Peak Season: Late summer to early fall is when these insects get hangry and cranky—basically the insect equivalent of toddlers skipping nap time.

Summer Survival Tips (aka How to Outsmart a Wasp)

Cover your food and drinks. Yellow jackets love soda more than your uncle Gary.

No floral perfume or bright outfits. You want a tan, not to be mistaken for a walking bouquet.

Buzzing bush? If it sounds like it’s power tools in disguise, just back away slowly.

Hornet or bee nest? This is not the time for a YouTube tutorial moment. Call a pro, keep your limbs.

So yes—grill the burgers, mow the lawn, sip the lemonade. Just remember: while you're trying to enjoy summer, there are creatures out there who think your picnic is their buffet and your soda is theirs now.

Stay alert. Stay un-stung. Stay delicious.