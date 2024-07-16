Washington State Ranks Among Highest in Recreational Boating Fatalities
A new study reveals the dangers of recreational bating and just how deadly boating accidents are in some states.
More people are enjoying boating with a 36% increase in annual economic activity in the industry since 2018, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association.
The most dangerous states for recreational boating in 2023 shows Washington ranks third with 44% of the recreational boating accidents resulting in fatal injuries.
Washington recorded 52 accidents, of which 23 were fatal.
- Alaska topped the list with 69% of recreational boating accidents turning deadly.
- New Mexico ranked #2 at 47% of accidents resulting in a death, just ahead of Washington state.
- The lowest rate of fatal recreational boating accidents were in Rhode Island (3%), with New Jersey, Delaware and Missouri at (5%)
The data is from U.S. Coast Guard statistics on 2023 boating statistics
The 10 States with Highest Rate of Fatal Recreational Boating Accidents
To compare, the recreational boating experience was statistically safer even in in the states of Florida and California where there were significantly more accidents but relatively few fatal accidents as a percentage of overall incidents.
Recreational boating is a fun way to spend time with friends and family and incredibly popular in Washington state but too often, boaters don't take proper safety precautions on the water.
People may be unaware of or ignore safety advice to reduce the risk.
- Familiarize yourself with boating safety protocols
- wearing life jackets
- avoiding adverse weather conditions when boating
- don’t operate a boat if you are tired, ill or under the influence of drugs or alcohol
- in most states, including Washington, a safety certification for motorized recreational boating will be required.
Washington state Boater Education Card requirements
You are required by law to carry a Boater Education Card if you:
- Operate a vessel with a 15-horsepower (or greater) motor.
- Were born after Jan. 1, 1955.
- Are 12 years of age or older.
Read more Washington state Boater Education Card requirements
The 10 States with Lowest Rate of Fatal Recreational Boating Accidents
The study of recreational boating fatalities by state was commissioned by Florida personal injury law firm Anidjar & Levine
