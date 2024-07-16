A new study reveals the dangers of recreational bating and just how deadly boating accidents are in some states.

More people are enjoying boating with a 36% increase in annual economic activity in the industry since 2018, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association.

The most dangerous states for recreational boating in 2023 shows Washington ranks third with 44% of the recreational boating accidents resulting in fatal injuries.

Washington recorded 52 accidents, of which 23 were fatal.