Voting begins Friday (Feb 23) for Washington’s March 12 Presidential Primary.

The Washington Secretary of State announced the vote-by-mail ballots are being sent to 4.8 million active voters statewide.

There are specific rules that apply to the Presidential Primary election in Washington state

Both State law and political party rules require voters to sign a party declaration that appears on their ballot envelopes for their vote to count, and the voter must mark their ballot for one of that corresponding party’s slate of candidates.

The candidate names on the ballot were submitted by each political party prior to a Jan. 9th deadline. Since then, GOP Presidential hopefuls Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie have suspended their campaigns, but their names remain on the ballot.

The party affiliation declarations voters select in the Presidential Primary do not become part of a voter’s permanent registration, and the declaration does not affect how a voter may participate in future elections. The declaration record is removed 60 days after the Presidential Primary results are certified.

Results of Washington’s Presidential Primary will be used to help political parties choose their nominees for President at national conventions later this year.

Ballots must be postmarked by March 12 or returned to a county drop box or voting center by 8 p.m. on March 12.

Voters who wish to participate in the Presidential Primary can update their registration or address online or by mail through March 4th. After March 4, voters can visit a county elections office or voting center until 8 p.m. on Election Day March 12th Election Day.

The Office of Secretary of State has provided more information on the Presidential Primary election at sos.wa.gov/elections, including detailed answers to frequently asked questions.