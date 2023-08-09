Washington State & Local Sales Taxes: 4th Highest In USA

Taxpayers in Washington state have the the country's fourth highest average tax rate for combined state and local sales tax at 9.4%, according to the Tax Foundation.

Center Square reported Washington's retail sales tax combines the state sales tax of 6.5% and local sales taxes which can vary by jurisdiction and local taxing district. There are 186 taxing districts in Washington state and the average local sales tax rate is approximately 2.9%

Snohomish County in western Washington has the highest combined sales tax rate at 10.6%.

Skamania County in southwestern Washington state has the lowest combined sales tax rate at 7.7%.

Nationwide, The Tax Foundation reported three states with higher combined sales tax rates than Washington: Tennessee (9.548%), Louisiana (9.547%) and Arkansas (9.44%).

Here is the combined state and local taxes for;

Chelan County

While many counties do levy a countywide sales tax, Chelan County does not. The Washington sales tax of 6.5% applies countywide. Some cities and local governments in Chelan County collect additional local sales taxes, which can be as high as 2.2%.

Here's how Chelan County's maximum sales tax rate of 8.7% compares to other counties around the United States:

Last updated August 2023

City Sales Tax Rate Tax Jurisdiction Wenatchee 8.7% Wenatchee Chelan 8.4% Okanogan Co Unincorporated Ptba Un Cashmere 8.3% Chelan Leavenworth 8.5% Leavenworth Manson 8.3% Chelan Malaga 8.3% Chelan Peshastin 8.3% Chelan Entiat 8.3% Chelan Dryden 8.3% Chelan Monitor 8.3% Chelan

The combined state and local taxes for;

Douglas County

While many counties do levy a countywide sales tax, Douglas County does not. The Washington sales tax of 6.5% applies countywide. Some cities and local governments in Douglas County collect additional local sales taxes, which can be as high as 2.2%.

Here's how Douglas County's maximum sales tax rate of 8.7% compares to other counties around the United States:

Last updated August 2023

City Sales Tax Rate Tax Jurisdiction East Wenatchee 8.7% Wenatchee Bridgeport 8.4% Okanogan Co Unincorporated Ptba Un Rock Island 8.3% Rock Island Orondo 8.3% Douglas Ptba Waterville 8.3% Waterville Mansfield 7.8% Douglas Palisades 7.8% Douglas