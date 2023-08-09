Washington State &#038; Local Sales Taxes: 4th Highest In USA

Washington State & Local Sales Taxes: 4th Highest In USA

File photo

Taxpayers in Washington state have the the country's fourth highest average tax rate for combined state and local sales tax at 9.4%, according to the Tax Foundation.

Center Square reported Washington's retail sales tax combines the state sales tax of  6.5% and local sales taxes which can vary by jurisdiction and local taxing district. There are 186 taxing districts in Washington state and the average local sales tax rate is approximately 2.9%

Snohomish County in western Washington has the highest combined sales tax rate at 10.6%.

Skamania County in southwestern Washington state has the lowest combined sales tax rate at 7.7%.

Nationwide, The Tax Foundation reported three states with higher combined sales tax rates than Washington: Tennessee (9.548%), Louisiana (9.547%) and Arkansas (9.44%).

Get our free mobile app

Here is the combined state and local taxes for;

Chelan County

While many counties do levy a countywide sales tax, Chelan County does not. The Washington sales tax of 6.5% applies countywide. Some cities and local governments in Chelan County collect additional local sales taxes, which can be as high as 2.2%.

Here's how Chelan County's maximum sales tax rate of 8.7% compares to other counties around the United States:

  •    Higher maximum sales tax than 56% of Washington counties
  •    Higher maximum sales tax than 77% of counties nationwide

Last updated August 2023

CitySales Tax RateTax Jurisdiction
Wenatchee8.7%Wenatchee
Chelan8.4%Okanogan Co Unincorporated Ptba Un
Cashmere8.3%Chelan
Leavenworth8.5%Leavenworth
Manson8.3%Chelan
Malaga8.3%Chelan
Peshastin8.3%Chelan
Entiat8.3%Chelan
Dryden8.3%Chelan
Monitor8.3%Chelan

The combined state and local taxes for;

Douglas County

While many counties do levy a countywide sales tax, Douglas County does not. The Washington sales tax of 6.5% applies countywide. Some cities and local governments in Douglas County collect additional local sales taxes, which can be as high as 2.2%.

Here's how Douglas County's maximum sales tax rate of 8.7% compares to other counties around the United States:

  •    Higher maximum sales tax than 56% of Washington counties
  •    Higher maximum sales tax than 77% of counties nationwide

Last updated August 2023

CitySales Tax RateTax Jurisdiction
East Wenatchee8.7%Wenatchee
Bridgeport8.4%Okanogan Co Unincorporated Ptba Un
Rock Island8.3%Rock Island
Orondo8.3%Douglas Ptba
Waterville8.3%Waterville
Mansfield7.8%Douglas
Palisades7.8%Douglas

12 Washington Counties with the Worst Homeless Problems

These 12 Washington State counties have the highest number of homeless in a new 2022 report.
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA