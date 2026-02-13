The Washington State Patrol (WSP) relies on the public’s help to help keep residents safe. WSP publishes information on the top fugitives from fatality DUI's and vehicular homicide cases.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of any of these wanted individuals, WSP urges the public to not attempt to contact them, as they may be armed and/or dangerous.

Call 911 or use the law enforcement contact information listed with each fugitive.

Have You Seen These Washington State Fugitives?

Luciano Ailon-Garcia

Luciano Ailon-Garcia/WSP

Luciano Ailon-Garcia is wanted in connection with the 2016 hit-and-run death of a passenger in his vehicle while speeding in Whatcom County. The WSP says a passenger in Garcia's vehicle was ejected and died at the scene, while another was seriously injured. Garcia fled without rendering aid.

He also goes by the names of Luciano A. Garcia and Luis Garcia-Mendoza.

Saul Cortez-Moreno

Saul Cortez-Moreno/WSP

Saul Cortez-Moreno is wanted in connection with the death of a pedestrian he struck on the ramp between SR18 and Highway 167. The 49-year-old also goes by the alias Osvaldo Hernandez-Moreno.

Manuel V. Cortez-Vargas

Manuel V. Cortez-Vargas/WSP

Manuel V. Cortez-Vargas crashed a vehicle in 2012, landing upside down in a slough. WSP says his passenger, Cameron Sheridan, was trapped inside and drowned, but Vargas fled the scene.

Jerry Cornelius Denson

Jerry Cornelius Denson/WSP

Jerry Cornelius Denson is wanted for a vehicular homicide crash and DUI in the 2017 death of a female passenger in his car on I-5. WSP says Denson failed to appear in court and is wanted on a felony warrant.

The 36-year-old has no known aliases and was last residing in Auburn, WA.

Cenobio Mendoza-Lopez

Cenobio Mendoza-Lopez/WSP

Cenobio Mendoza-Lopez is wanted for the hit-and-run death in 2009 of his infant daughter and serious injuries to a female passenger when he crashed head-on into a semi-truck in Whatcom County. Lopez did not help the victims and fled the scene.

He is also known as Hugo Mendoza-Lopez and was listed as a resident of Lynden, WA as his last known address.

Antonio G. Quirino

Antonio G. Quirino/WSP

Antonio G. Quirino is wanted in connection to the 2020 felony hit and run that resulted in the death of Brian Prouty, who was walking on the shoulder of the road near Shelton, WA. The WSP says Quirino abandoned the vehicle that hit Proty in the woods and fled to California and possibly into Mexico, with the assistance of his family.

Harmoleet Singh

Harmoleet Singh/WSP

Harmolpreet Singh is wanted for vehicular homicide and DUI in the December 2024 crash that killed the driver of another vehicle. The WSP says he was under the influence and driving at 145mph in the collision. Singh fled to India the day after the wreck and has ignored all court dates.

The 24-year-old was living in Auburn, WA, at the time of the crash.

Cristian Diego Espinoza Islas

Cristian Diego Espinoza Islas/WSP

Cristian Diego Espinoza Islas is a 19-year-old wanted for vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment in the 2025 death of a female double amputee driving an accessible van. WSP says before the fatal head-on crash, he recklessly drove his vehicle on sidewalks, swerved through traffic, ran red lights, and caused another hit-and-run collision.

