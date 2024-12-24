With the holiday season upon us, the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office is warning familie to take precautios against fire hazards.

Nothing will ruin what should be a time of joy like a house fire or worse, one with tragic results.

The warning goes beyond the holidays.

Get our free mobile app

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports that over 50 percent of all home heating related fires involved a heat source that was too close to flammable materials such as a Christmas tree or decorations. After the holiday decor comes down, furniture, bedding, and curtains are another flammable danger.

The state Fire Marshal's office released information on Christmas Eve showing fires tied to “Home Heating” are the third leading cause of death in fires in Washington state over a five-year average. Two people died in 2023. NFPA said "Home heating" related fires were a tragic seven percent of the total fatalities over the last five years in Washington.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office recommends these winter weather fire safety tips:

Maintain Heating Equipment:

Ensure that all heating equipment, including furnaces, space heaters, and fireplaces, are properly maintained. Get annual furnace inspections. Keep space heaters at least 3 feet from flammable materials. Always turn off heaters when leaving the room or going to sleep.

Ensure that all heating equipment, including furnaces, space heaters, and fireplaces, are properly maintained. Get annual furnace inspections. Keep space heaters at least 3 feet from flammable materials. Always turn off heaters when leaving the room or going to sleep. Use Generators Safely:

If using a portable generator during power outages, make sure it is placed outdoors, at least 20 feet away from windows and doors. Never run a generator indoors or in an enclosed space to avoid the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

If using a portable generator during power outages, make sure it is placed outdoors, at least 20 feet away from windows and doors. Never run a generator indoors or in an enclosed space to avoid the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. Test Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors:

Test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors monthly to make sure they are working properly. Don't forget to replace the batteries at least once a year. Any detectors that are more than 10 years old should be replaced to ensure your home is adequately protected.

Test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors monthly to make sure they are working properly. Don't forget to replace the batteries at least once a year. Any detectors that are more than 10 years old should be replaced to ensure your home is adequately protected. Prepare for Power Outages:

Prepare for winter power outages by having flashlights, extra batteries, and a battery-powered radio on hand. Store blankets and warm clothing whee they are easily located. Avoid using candles for lighting to reduce the risk of fire.

Prepare for winter power outages by having flashlights, extra batteries, and a battery-powered radio on hand. Store blankets and warm clothing whee they are easily located. Avoid using candles for lighting to reduce the risk of fire. Create and Practice an Emergency Plan:

Have a fire escape plan for your family and make sure everyone knows at least two ways to exit every room. Practice your plan regularly and establish a safe meeting place outside.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office provides more information at (360) 596-3904.

10 Baby Names Banned in Washington State can't give to your child. There are some forbidden names BANNED in the state of Washington. You'll notice that some are considered offensive, some are symbols, and some are numbers. Some of these names are Choosing a name for your baby can be exciting. Sumetimes, people want a unique name, a name that no one else has. However, there are some names that you justgive to your child. There are some forbidden namesin the state ofWashington. You'll notice that some are considered offensive, some are symbols, and some are numbers. Some of these names are banned world-wide. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner-Canva