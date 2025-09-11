A lot of things have changed in Washington this year. A significant difference came after President Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law on July 4.

Many changes outlined in the bill are related to government services, and some parts directly impact Washington's immigrant population, which once qualified for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The rules have changed, and eligiblity is more complicated.

Who is Legally Considered to be an "Immigrant"?

Washington's immigrant population is defined as:

Naturalized citizens

Lawful permanent residents, also known as Green Card holders

Refugees

holders Refugees Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients

"Illegal Immigrants", or people who are here "illegally"—a person in America without legal status

Each group faces different rules when it comes to accessing government programs like SNAP, which many also refer to as food stamps.

Are Undocumented Immigrants Eligible for SNAP Benefits in Washington?

According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Program, before this year, citizens and "qualified aliens,' were mostly eligible, including Green Card Holders, refugees, and asylees.

Even then, most people who applied had to wait five years after receiving legal status before they could apply for SNAP. Unauthorized immigrants, asylum applicants, and visa holders were generally excluded.

Many things changed after the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill. The new rules tightened SNAP eligibility for both immigrants and citizens even more.

New Food Stamp Rules Under the OBBB

The bill introduced new work requirements and shifted a greater portion of the program's cost burden to states like Arizona. Naturalized citizens and long-term Green Card holders are still eligible, and the five-year waiting period still applies. However, states now have to shoulder more of the cost for those who are newly eligible, according to USAFacts.

Refugees and those who have been granted asylum can still qualify, but DACA recipients, asylum applicants, and undocumented immigrants are not eligible to apply or receive benefits.

How is Washington Absorbing the Cost of Food Stamps?

Washington may have to cover an additional 25 percent of SNAP costs in the state, plus 75 percent of the administration costs.

According to the USDA, the increased burden on Washington could add hundreds of millions annually - a steep climb for the state's bottom line. Washington lawmakers are exploring ways to mitigate the fallout from the sudden shift.