From corn mazes to cider stands, discover family-friendly farms and cozy fall experiences across Washington.

Autumn in Washington State brings a burst of color — and a chance to wander through some of the best pumpkin patches in the Pacific Northwest. Across the state, local farms transform into seasonal playgrounds filled with hayrides, corn mazes, petting zoos, and fields bursting with bright orange pumpkins waiting to be picked.

Whether you’re in Western Washington near Olympia or traveling east toward Spokane and the Cascades, each farm offers its own fall flavor. Some feature sprawling 12-acre corn mazes and U-pick pumpkin patches with dozens of varieties. Others lean into rustic charm with fresh-pressed cider, caramel apples, bonfires, and cozy farm markets. You might even stumble upon a vineyard farm where you can grab your pumpkin, sip a glass of local wine, and take in mountain views.

For families, these pumpkin patches double as autumn adventures — with hay tunnels, tractor rides, and farm animals that make the day unforgettable for kids and adults alike. Couples and friends will find endless photo ops among golden leaves, barn backdrops, and the perfect pumpkin for the porch.

No matter where you roam, Washington’s pumpkin patches deliver everything you love about fall — crisp air, warm cider, and the timeless fun of finding the perfect pumpkin under an October sky.