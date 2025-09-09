Why Are We Paying More For Pizza in Washington State?
When I came across this piece of consumer news, I shook my head, but I was not surprised. Pizza lovers in Washington are paying, on average, some of the highest prices for a pizza in the country.
We pay a premium here for a slice of pizza compared to other areas of the country.
I think we expect a lower price at the big pizza chains and to pay more at an independent or mom & pop pizza joint. But one thing that appears to be impacting your pizza budget hard is the Washington state minimum wage at $16.66 per hour and $20.76 per hour in Seattle.
Three Cities in Washington are on the list for Most Expensive Pizza in the U.S.A.
- #5 on the list is Tacoma, WA; the average pizza goes for $16.30
- #7 in the U.S. is Seattle, WA, averaging $16.27 for a pizza
- #9 average pizza price in Bellingham, WA: is $15.59
San Francisco pizza prices are the highest in the country, averaging $17.39
Austin, TX, has the most affordable pizza prices for major cities at just $7.50.
The research comes from a crypto exchange platform, Chicksx.com, and analysis of about 225 cities nationwide to determine where consumers get the best pizza value.
Here are the 10 most expensive cities for pizza
|Rank
|City
|Average Pizza Price
|1
|San Francisco, CA
|$17.39
|2
|Oakland, CA
|$17.32
|3
|Sacramento, CA
|$17.19
|4
|San Jose, CA
|$16.99
|5
|Tacoma, WA
|$16.30
|6
|Baltimore, MD
|$16.28
|7
|Seattle, WA
|$16.27
|8
|Honolulu, HI
|$15.99
|9
|Bellingham, WA
|$15.59
|10
|Kankakee, IL
|$15.29
Here are the 10 cheapest cities for pizza
|Rank
|City
|Average Pizza Price
|1
|Austin, TX
|$7.50
|2
|Green Bay, WI
|$8.18
|3
|Benton Harbor, MI
|$8.99
|4
|Lubbock, TX
|$9.02
|5
|Vero Beach-Indian River, FL
|$9.50
|6
|Harlingen, TX
|$9.60
|7
|New Haven, CT
|$9.74
|8
|Charlotte, NC
|$9.99
|9
|Fayetteville, AR
|$9.99
|10
|Jonesboro, AR
|$9.99
"A pizza lover in San Francisco pays more than twice what someone in Austin pays for essentially the same food item. These prices reflect the cost-of-living differences across regions. Budget-conscious travelers might want to satisfy their pizza cravings in Texas rather than California." -- Al Alof
Can anybody recommend a good frozen pizza?
