Chelan County Emergency Management said the initial attack on the 300 acre Pioneer fire 31 miles northwest of Chelan continues with more ground and air resources arriving today. The fire is burning in grass and timber near the shore of Lake Chelan. It was first reported at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 8.

Pioneer Fire location near Lake Chelan Image: Chelan Co. Emergency Management Pioneer Fire location near Lake Chelan Image: Chelan Co. Emergency Management loading...

Pacific Northwest Team 13, a Complex Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire Monday at 6am.

More ground crews have been ordered and are arriving by boat, and possibly seaplane and or as part of a smoke jumping operation.

The Baker River Hot Shots ground crew is working the fire and as of Monday afternoon, the aerial attack includes fixed wing aircraft and helicopters with buckets, snorkels that suck water out the lake and Super scoopers that skim the surface to load water to dump on the flames.

The fire is burning in spots over the 300 acres in steep, rocky terrain.

Pioneer Fire Image: Chelan County Emergency Management Pioneer Fire Image: Chelan County Emergency Management loading...

Supervisors identified the goal for Monday was to burn out fuels, work on containment lines and start mop up work in areas where some of the fire has been controlled. Crews want to accomplish as much as possible before strong winds arrive in the area on Tuesday.

Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook Pioneer Fire Image: Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook loading...

How did the Pioneer Fire start?

The cause is under investigation but It is suspected the fire originated as a structure fire in a Yurt that spread to the wildland. Anyone with information or photos of the early stages of the fire on Saturday, June 8 is encouraged to contact Wildland Fire Investigator Bruce Long at bruce.long@dnr.wa.gov

Monday's weather conditions on the fire were forecast as sunny with a high near 76 and a northwest wind of 7 to 10 miles per hour. Stronger winds are expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, with gusts as high as 32 miles per hour.

Evacuation orders and restrictions

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 1 Fire Advisory for the North Shore of Lake Chelan between Canoe Creek and Meadow Creek. The Rex Creek area is under a Level 3 Evacuation. The Lakeshore Trail is unusable between Prince Creek and Meadow Creek.

