Countless Washington workers will see a boost in their paychecks as the state’s next minimum wage adjustment takes effect on January 1, 2026. Washington already has one of the highest minimum wages in the nation, and the upcoming increase continues that trend.

Washington Minimum Wage Increasing to $17.13 an Hour

Beginning January 1, 2026, the minimum wage in Washington State will rise to $17.13 per hour, up from the current $16.66 per hour. This represents a 2.8% increase and follows the state’s annual cost-of-living adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index.

Washington’s minimum wage law applies to most workers across the state, including part-time, full-time, and seasonal employees.

Minimum Wage Changes for Tipped and Hospitality Workers

Unlike some states, Washington does not allow a tip credit, meaning employers must pay all workers the full state minimum wage—tips are added on top. Server pay, bartender pay, and other hospitality wages will rise alongside the statewide increase, ensuring that all hourly workers earn at least $17.13 an hour before tips.

Why Washington’s Minimum Wage Changes Every Year

Washington voters passed Initiative 1433 in 2016, requiring the minimum wage to increase annually based on the regional Consumer Price Index. The 2026 adjustment reflects inflation trends and ensures wages keep pace with rising costs across the state.

How to Check the Minimum Wage in Your Area

Some cities in Washington—such as Seattle, SeaTac, and Tukwila—have their own local minimum wages, which often exceed the statewide rate. These local increases typically take effect at the same time as the statewide wage adjustment.

Workers can confirm their 2026 local minimum wage by checking with their city or the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries.

What to Do if You Believe You’re Being Underpaid

Washington provides multiple protections and complaint channels for workers. If you think your employer isn’t paying the correct minimum wage:

You can file a complaint directly with the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries.

Workers can also report wage theft, missing tips, or unpaid overtime through the state’s online reporting system.

Washington law prohibits employers from retaliating against employees who file a wage complaint.