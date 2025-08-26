Washington banks fraudster accepts plea deal

Photo Credit: Chelan County Sheriff's Office

Andrea Estell Cochran, a 51-year-old from Houston, is accused of a multi-state fraud spree that allegedly netted her thousands of dollars.
Authorities say Cochran was caught on video in May 2024 withdrawing nearly 11-thousand dollars from Cashmere Valley Bank in Leavenworth using a phony passport to pose as an account holder. Investigators believe she used the same tactic at another Cashmere Valley Bank branch in Cle Elum. Cochran also withdrew cash from banks in Centralia, West Seattle, Everett, and other locations.

Cochran was arrested in Maine last August after allegedly attempting the same scheme at two banks there. She’s now facing federal charges including bank fraud, false use of a passport, and aggravated identity theft.
Court records show she has agreed to a plea deal, with a hearing scheduled for August 28. Details of that agreement have not been released.

If convicted, Cochran could face up to 30 years in prison. She also faces additional state charges in several Washington counties, including Chelan, Kittitas, Benton, and Snohomish.

