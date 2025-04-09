Are you supportive of a permit system before you can buy a gun in Washington state?

The House of Representatives in Olympia has already passed these measures and they are moving through the Senate and perhaps, to Gov. Ferguson's desk, soon to be law.

Washington's Proposed Permit to Purchase Firearms

HB 1163 requires someone who wants to buy a gun to first get the permit to purchase a firearm and then undergo fingerprinting, a background check, and finally, pass a certified gun safety training course. Proponents argue this will prevent bad guys from getting guns

The Center Square Washington reports Jennifer Dolan-Waldman with Grandma’s Against Gun Violence testified in support of the bill.

“This bill is a top priority for my organization because of solid research showing permit to purchase reduces gun crimes. This is one way to keep bad guys from having guns.”

Debt Relief For Some Home Ownership Program

House democrats want to expand the number of designated minority groups who would qualify for mortgage debt forgiveness after five years if they faced housing discrimination in Washington almost 60 years ago. It's called the Covenant Home Ownership Program for people who were state residents or if immediate relatives lived in the state prior to 1968 and are among 8 protected racial minority groups. HB 1696 expands the income threshold to qualify up to 140% of an area's median income level, according to Center Square.

Supporters say the program is funded through recording fees but opponents argue it's taxpayers who are ultimately giving away the money it doesn't have since the state faces a $10 to $15 billion deficit

Limits on Rent Increases

HB1217 is proposing a an annual limit of 7% rent hikes on apartment units and 5% annual increases for houses or manufactured housing rentals.

Is the Parent's Bill of Rights Under Threat?

HB1296 is moving into the Senate with the supporters intent of addressing the rights of students, parents and guardians, employees, and meeting requirements for state law.

But opponents say the bill guts Initiative 2081, the parents’ bill of rights, which lawmakers sent to Olympia and the Legislature passed last year.