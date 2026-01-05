Washington residents planning post-holiday meals are being advised to double-check their refrigerators and freezers after federal food safety officials announced a ground beef recall tied to potential E. coli contamination.

The recall involves nearly 3,000 pounds of grass-fed ground beef produced by an Idaho company and distributed to retailers in multiple states, including Washington.

Why the Recall Matters in Washington

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service says the product was flagged during routine laboratory testing, where officials detected E. coli O26, a strain known to cause severe gastrointestinal illness.

While no illnesses have been confirmed, health experts warn that symptoms do not always appear immediately and can develop several days after consumption.

Because ground beef is a staple in many Washington households, especially after the time after the holidays, officials are urging consumers to verify packaging before cooking.

Signs of E. coli Infection

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people exposed to E. coli O26 may experience:

Diarrhea, which may become bloody

Intense abdominal pain

Nausea or vomiting

Mild fever

Medical care should be sought if symptoms escalate or include dehydration, prolonged illness, or warning signs of hemolytic uremic syndrome, a rare but serious condition that can affect kidney function.

Young children and adults over 65 face a higher risk of complications, according to health officials.

Product Information Consumers Should Check

FSIS has identified the following product as part of the recall:

Product Name : Forward Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef

: Forward Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Use or Freeze By Date: January 13, 2026

USDA USDA loading...

USDA USDA loading...

Even if the beef has been frozen or partially used, officials say it should not be consumed.

What Washington Consumers Should Do Next

Anyone who finds the recalled beef in their home is advised to discard it immediately or return it to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the producer, Mountain West Food Group, at 208-679-3765 or via email at info@mountainwestfoodgroup.com.

Food safety officials say recalls serve as a reminder that even everyday groceries can pose risks, making label checks and recall alerts an important part of meal planning for Washington families.