First Death Confirmed in Washington’s Historic Flooding
The first confirmed death tied to Washington’s historic flooding.
Early Tuesday morning, deputies and fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle submerged in water in Snohomish County.
Get our free mobile app
Investigators say the driver ignored posted road closure signs and drove into a flooded roadway. The vehicle left the road, entered a ditch with about six feet of water, and became fully submerged.
Fire rescue swimmers removed the driver, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful. The victim is believed to be a 33-year-old man. The incident remains under investigation.
In Memoriam: Recent Notable Deaths From News, Sports, Entertainment and Culture
Explore some of the notable people from pop culture, news, and beyond whose deaths have made headlines recently.