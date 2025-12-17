First Death Confirmed in Washington’s Historic Flooding

First Death Confirmed in Washington’s Historic Flooding

Photo Credit | Snohomish County Sheriff's Office

The first confirmed death tied to Washington’s historic flooding.

Early Tuesday morning, deputies and fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle submerged in water in Snohomish County.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Investigators say the driver ignored posted road closure signs and drove into a flooded roadway. The vehicle left the road, entered a ditch with about six feet of water, and became fully submerged.

Fire rescue swimmers removed the driver, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful. The victim is believed to be a 33-year-old man. The incident remains under investigation.

In Memoriam: Recent Notable Deaths From News, Sports, Entertainment and Culture

Explore some of the notable people from pop culture, news, and beyond whose deaths have made headlines recently.

More From 610 KONA