Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson ordered an investigation into the state Fish and Wildlife Commission earlier than previously known, according to public records.

The probe centers on allegations that commissioners violated open meetings and public records laws and failed to follow state mandates related to hunting and fishing.

The controversy escalated after the Sportsmen’s Alliance, an Ohio-based advocacy group, petitioned Ferguson in May to remove four commissioners. The group cited emails and text messages it obtained through public records requests and a lawsuit.

In early August, Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind formally asked Ferguson to investigate the commission, saying the records raised questions about whether commissioners were complying with state law. The commission oversees Susewind’s department and has authority to remove him.

Get our free mobile app

Records show the Office of Financial Management had already signed a $40,000 contract on June 20 with Transformative Workplace Investigations to conduct the inquiry. State officials later confirmed the contract applied to the Fish and Wildlife Commission, though it did not name the agency. Susewind said he was not told the contract had been issued.

Ferguson’s office said it was aware of possible issues before Susewind’s letter, but decided an investigation was necessary after receiving it. The Sportsmen’s Alliance petition was the first material provided to investigators in mid-August.

The investigation, originally expected to conclude in October, has been extended. The contract has been increased to $64,000, with findings now due by Feb. 13.

Commissioners named in the petition say the prolonged investigation has been disruptive, though commission leaders say work has continued. Sportsmen’s Alliance representatives say they have not been interviewed and have received no response from the governor to their removal petition.

The inquiry follows years of tension surrounding the commission, including a 2022 decision to end spring black bear hunting and a separate report describing the panel as dysfunctional. Legislative proposals to restructure the commission are not expected to move forward this session.

Check out the full story Washington Fish & Wildlife Commission Probe