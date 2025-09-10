Washington is one of the best states in the country for water enthusiasts, boasting over 8,000 lakes. This creates an abundance of opportunities for recreation like swimming, boating, fishing, and more.

READ MORE: What Happens in WA if You Don't Get a REAL ID?

Whenever you venture out, you likely think of several factors when selecting a lake to visit, including the activity you want to participate in, the size of the lake, its proximity to amenities, the water temperatures, whether there is a beach, and more.

Get our free mobile app

Personally, all those factors are important, but the one thing I always check before venturing out onto the water is how clear and clean the lake is. I think most people would agree - even if a lake had an amazing beach and other great features, if the water is muddy or green, you'd stay away.

Washington is fortunate to have many clear lakes, but a recent study highlighted 14 clear lakes in America, and one lake in the state stood out and made the list.

The Best Clear Lakes in America

Boutique Adventurer highlighted 14 "beautiful, clear lakes in the United States," which would also make a nice ' must-visit' list for outdoor enthusiasts.

The one lake to make the list you can find in Washington is Lake Chelan, which is one of the biggest and deepest lakes in the United States at nearly 1,500 feet deep and 50 miles long. The 300 days of sunshine create endless opportunities for exploring the surrounding nature, boating, fishing, vineyards in Manson, orchards, and festivals. Other activities include water sports, music, and wine tasting.

One of the best beaches to visit Lake Chelan comes on the south side of the lake. Lakeside Park is generally considered a beautiful, clean, and safe location for swimming and recreation.

So, if Lake Chelan doesn't come to the top of your mind when thinking about clear lakes available in Washington, head to Lakeside Park and you'll get a great view of the lake!