Washington just dropped $41.1 million into clean energy projects across 22 counties. That's 49 projects, from rooftop solar to battery storage, EV charging, and even “feasibility studies” — because sometimes you have to study your way to a cleaner planet.

Regional Grant Winners:

$2.75 million for big battery storage in Winthrop, so rural residents won’t have to sit in the dark like it’s 1987.

$1.85 million for a CO2 recovery plant at Yakima Chief Hops. Finally, a way to capture all that carbon while brewing your next IPA.

$411,000 for a solar array at Easton School District, which might just teach kids that solar panels are cooler than TikTok.

$188,500 for brownfield solar at the former Lovitt Mine in Wenatchee. Who says old mines can’t be trendy?

$156,300 for rooftop solar and battery backup at Red Barn in Leavenworth — because community resilience deserves a little sparkle.

$129,469 for solar and batteries at Vecino Apartments in Yakima, supporting homeless families and young adults with disabilities.

$122,580 for rooftop solar at Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce. Even bureaucracies deserve clean energy cred.

$52,300 for a microgrid solar project in Methow Valley. Because affordable housing shouldn’t mean “powerless.”

Jamie’s Place in Methow Valley — amount TBD, but hey, every bit counts.

Commerce Director Joe Nguyễn keeps it real: the goal is simple — put money where it matters, cut carbon, and boost equity. Sounds good to us.

The Funding Source: Washington’s Climate Commitment Act (CCA) and How it Works

The CCA is Washington’s version of “cap-and-invest.” Big polluters get a yearly limit on greenhouse gas emissions and have to buy allowances to cover whatever they emit.

Allowance Auctions: The Department of Ecology hosts quarterly sales where businesses bid. Think eBay, but for carbon.

Trading: Companies can swap allowances to find the cheapest way to comply. Round of Bridge, anyone?

Revenue Use: Money raised funds solar, batteries, EV chargers, and other projects.

Goal: Slash Washington’s greenhouse gas emissions 95% by 2050 . Yes, that’s ambitious.

An allowance auction is basically a “pay-to-pollute” marketplace — except instead of buying junk on eBay, you’re buying the right to emit CO2. The silver lining? It funds local clean energy projects and keeps polluters honest.

Why It Matters

The Clean Energy Grant program + CCA = triple win:

Shrinks Washington’s carbon footprint.

Delivers clean energy where people actually live.

Supports jobs, community resilience, and equity.

Bottom line: polluters pay, communities benefit. Schools, nonprofits, rural utilities — all getting greener, stronger, and more resilient.

For the complete list of the Washington State Department of Commerce Clean Energy Community Grants, go to commerce.wa.gov

Top 5 States Owned By The Federal Government Is Idaho on this list? Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller