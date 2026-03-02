Washington Site Named Among Best Small Campgrounds In North America

Even though Punxsutawney Phil prognosticated six more weeks of winter last month, it appears the old rodent might have been wrong, as unseasonably warm and sunny weather is already signaling an early spring for Eastern Washington.

The nicer weather and the impending arrival of the Spring Equinox are also indications that camping season is just around the corner, and one campground in the Evergreen State has just been named as a top destination for campers from across North America!

SMALL WASHINGTON STATE CAMPSITE NAMED AMONG BEST IN NORTH AMERICA

Gorge Base Camp RV Park, located in the town of White Salmon, Washington, came in at #2 on Campspot.com's list of Top Small Campgrounds on the continent.

According to the folks at the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based online camping marketplace and booking platform, the distinction highlights campgrounds that successfully combine personalized service, scenic surroundings, and thoughtfully-curated outdoor stays.

WHITE SALMON, WASHINGTON CAMPSITE OFFERS TONS OF AMMENTIES

Gorge Base Camp is open year-round and located on the banks of the Columbia River, offering access to boating; kayaking; kiteboarding; windsurfing and other watersports.

The park is also situated just across the Columbia from the scenic town of Hood River, Oregon, is a 75-minute drive from Vancouver (WA), and is close to both Mount Adams and Mount Hood, providing for opportunities ranging from great shopping and dining to golf, biking, fishing, hiking, and skiing.

In addition, the area has a wide assortment of breweries, distilleries, and wineries, as well as local farms with fresh products like apples, cherries, and lavender.

The facilities at Gorge Base Camp's include bathrooms; cable television; garbage service; internet access; laundry; a playground; and showers.

ENJOY GREAT SAVINGS AT CAMPSITES THROUGHOUT NORTH AMERICA

To celebrate Gorge Base Camp's selection as one of the best small campsite destinations in the U.S., Campspot is offering special savings of up to 50% off at select participating campgrounds in Washington State and across the nation.

Gorge Base Camp was joined on Campspot's list of the Top Small Campgrounds in North America by other highly-rated sites in places such as Florida, North Carolina, Vermont, and Alberta, Canada.