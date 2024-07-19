Around 10,500 athletes from 206 different National Olympic Committees (NOCs) are headed to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games run The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France will take place from July 26th through August 11th, 2024.

LiveSportsOnTV.com, a live TV sports streaming platform analyzed which states the athletes on the US Olympic team were born in to figure out which states have produced the most Olympians for the '24 games.

Let's focus on our hometown Olympic Heroes. KING 5 has compiled a list of Washington born athletes that will compete in Paris.

Hailey Van Lith will represent the Wenatchee Valley in Paris at the 2024 Olympics

Hailey Van Lith, the former Cashmere High School star and Wenatchee native will be part of the U.S. 3x3 Olympic Team. She earned Gold at the 3x3 World Cup in 2023 and has starred at the University of Louisville and Louisiana State University. She will play her final college season at Texas Christian University this year. Artistic Swimming

Audrey Kwon, grew up in Seattle and Keana Hunter is from Issaquah. They are members of the eight-woman Team USA squad hoping to medal for the first time in 20 years.

Basketball

Josh Hawkinson is a native of Shoreline who played collegiately at Washington State University. He has played professionally in Japan since 2017 and became a Japanese citizen last year and will play for team Japan in Paris

Canoe/kayak

Nevin Harrison, from Seattle was the first American to win a gold medal in sprint canoe at the Tokyo Olympics.

Aaron Small, Seattle and Jonas Ecker, Bellingham are University of Washington crew members and will team in K2, a sprint event pairing two rowers in each boat.

Equestrian

Adrienne Lyle from Whidbey Island is competing in her third Olympics with her horse Helix. She earned silver in Dressage at the Tokyo games.

Rowing

Jacob Plihal, Vashon Island, will compete for the U.S. in the single sculls.

Swimming

Matt King, from Snohomish is on the 4x100 freestyle relay in Paris. The U.S. hopes to win the gold medal after winning this event in Tokyo. Track and Field CJ Allen, Bremerton, competed at WSU and will run the 400-meter hurdles in Paris. Marisa Howard of Pasco will compete in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Kenneth Rooks, Walla Walla will be part of Team USA.

The Evergreen State is sending 13 athletes to this year's Olympics and is one of the top contributors to Team USA.

Here are how many athletes competing in the 2024 Olympics were born in each state.

