Washington Apple Commission Names New President

The Wenatchee based Washington Apple Commission has a new president.

Michael Schadler will take over for Todd Fryhover, who's retiring after 18 years with the commission.

Washington Apple Commission International Marketing Specialist Jennie Strong says Schadler is a good fit for the job.

"Michael's background with trade associations, international marketing, advocacy, and grower relations make him a pretty good fit for this position," said Strong.

Schadler will take over in September and help the Apple Commission with promotional programs in foreign markets.

He'll also serve as the primary liaison for Washington apple growers and shippers, the Apple Commission Board of Directors, Industry organizations, and the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service, including overseas offices and staff in Washington DC.

Strong says Schadler has a background that'll serve the commission well.

"He is coming to us from the Florida Tomato Exchange, the Florida Tomato Growers Exchange and the Florida Tomato Committee," Strong said. "So, he has a lot of experience with what we do as a commodity commission."

Schadler also directed international marketing programs for the Florida Department of Citrus for three years.

Schadler graduated from the University of Washington in 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in international studies.

He is also a member for several trade committees:

USDA Advisory Committee for Trade in Fruits and Vegetables

Canadian Produce Association North American Trade Committee

Florida Farm Bureau Fruit and Vegetable Advisory Committe

International Fresh Produce Association Government Relations Council

Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance

The primary purpose of the Washington Apple Commission is international advertising, promotions, education, and market development for the Washington apple industry.