Wanted Man From Stolen Car Crash Near Cle Elum Found Dead

A man wanted after running away from a crash a week ago near Cle Elum is reported to be dead.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says deputies worked with Search & Rescue dogs to locate the body of Fernando Flores.

Flores was a suspect in a single car accident the previous Sunday on Golf Course Road that involved a stolen vehicle and left a young woman severely injured.

It was initially thought he'd fled the area, but the local search for him was renewed after his family reported him missing last Tuesday.

Flores was found by Human Remains Detection (HRD) dogs in tall grass and thick brush close to the area where his cell phone was last active on Sunday night.

Deputies say it appears he died from injuries from the accident, but the Coroner's Office will investigate and confirm the cause of his death.

Another man who fled from the crash was arrested after scuffling with deputies shortly afterward.

Deputies say the woman injured in the crash was released from Harborview Hospital's Critical Care Unit and is expected to recover from her injuries.

Kittitas County deputies are thanking neighbors and local residents who demonstrated patience, understanding, and caution during the search.

They say the open investigation and Flores' criminal history prevented them from using HRD dogs and civilian handlers in the field until all likelihood of danger was past.