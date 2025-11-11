Authorities Seek Public&#8217;s Help In Finding Wanted Man Out Of Ferry County

Authorities Seek Public’s Help In Finding Wanted Man Out Of Ferry County

photo provided by Ferry County Sheriff's Office

The Ferry County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in tracking down a wanted man.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Authorities say Lief Buck is being sought for allegedly failing to appear in court on charges related to a hit-and-run and resisting arrest.

Police say Buck was last seen in downtown Republic, but didn't indicate when those sightings occurred nor provide any details regarding Buck's age or current place of residence.

Anyone with information about Buck's current whereabouts is being urged to contact the Ferry County Sheriff's Office at 509-775-3132.

15 of the Most Wanted FBI Suspects in Washington State

The FBI Field Office In Seattle needs your help locating these 15 wanted or missing suspects - Please contact the FBI’s Seattle Office at (206) 622-0460, your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

More From 610 KONA