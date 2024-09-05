Wanted Man Barricades Himself Inside Quincy Residence
Police in Grant County issued a shelter-in-place order in the Quincy area on Tuesday night.
The order was given at around 10:30 p.m. while the Grant County Sheriff's Office was attempting to locate a wanted man in the 10000 block of Road S Northwest.
Officers say 35-year-old Benjamin Garfield barricaded himself inside a residence and refused to come out.
Police surrounded the house and after about an hour, Garfield finally surrendered peacefully.
He had been wanted in connection with several outstanding warrants.