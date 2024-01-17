WA Lottery Says Over $6 Million In Winning Tickets About To Expire

The Washington State Lottery is urging players to re-check their old tickets to see if they're a winner.

The Lottery says there are currently 22 unclaimed prizes totaling $6,305,000 that will soon expire.

All of the outstanding prizes are valued at $10,000 or more each.

One of the prizes, a Match 4 ticket worth $10,000, was purchased at the Super Lucky store in the 19000 block of Bothell Way Northeast in Bothell expires on January 22.

Winning lottery tickets are valid for 180 days from the drawing date, while winning scratch tickets are good for 180 days from the final day of ticket sales.

Any prizes that go unclaimed are placed into a reserve account in accordance with the state law.