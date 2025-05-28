Important Safety Warning for All Hikers in Washington
Washington state is known for it's hiking - it's one of the top 10 states in the nation for the activity.
Get our free mobile app
Washington is a Popular Destination for Hikers
Due to the vast amounts of wilderness, gorgeous national parks, mountains, forests, and wildlife, this state is known for its hiking and people from all over the world will visit this corner of the world.
Washington State Parks estimates more than 40 million people visited a state park in Washington in 2024.
SEE BELOW: National Forests in Washington State
Know Before You Go
As enjoyable as the states parks, trails, and forests can be, they pose dangers. National Forest Service, Department of Natural Resources, and State Park officials often issue these warnings for prospective hikers.
READ MORE: Smokey The Bear License Plates Available in Washington Soon
With that in mind, here are 10 tips for Washington hikers.
10 Tips for Washington Hikers
Before you head off on your hike, let's go over a few tips to help keep you safe. It's best to be overprepared than underprepared, especially when it comes to your safety.
Gallery Credit: Avery Cooper
National Forests in Washington State
While there are over a dozen forests in Washington State - plus many privately owned forests - these six forests are part of the U.S. National Forest system. Take a look below at these beautiful places and start thinking about your next trip.
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton