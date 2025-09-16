Washington Congresswoman Kim Schrier, and Central Washington Congressman Dan Newhouse are teaming up on new bipartisan legislation to support farmers and boost conservation efforts.

The Eliminating Needless Administrative Barriers Lessening Efficiency for Conservation Act (ENABLE) would permanently establish the State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement (SAFE) initiative under the USDA’s Conservation Reserve Program — which pays farmers to restore some of their land to its natural habitat and protect at-risk species.

The bill removes county acreage caps that limit participation, simplifies the waiver process to allow enrollment beyond the current 25% cap when projects meet USDA and local conservation goals, and allows continuous enrollment in SAFE.

Supporters, including the National Wildlife Federation and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, say the measure will improve soil health, restore habitat for species like sage grouse and sharp-tailed grouse, and strengthen farmers’ stewardship efforts across Washington.