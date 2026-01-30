It may seem obvious that a registered voter in Washington can only vote once in an election. But a recent court ruling has raised new questions about what legally defines an election.

A state appeals court recently overturned the felony conviction of a Lewis County man who voted in both Washington and Oregon in the November 2022 election. In a two-to-one decision, judges concluded the ballots counted as separate elections because they contained different candidates and ballot measures.

Prosecutors plan to ask the Washington Supreme Court to review the decision.

In response, lawmakers — at the request of Secretary of State Steve Hobbs — introduced legislation to clarify state law. Senate Bill 6084 would define an election as any general, primary, or special election held on the same date, regardless of the candidates, offices, or issues on the ballot.

The bill’s prime sponsor, Senator Adrian Cortes of Battle Ground, told lawmakers he was “flabbergasted” by the court’s interpretation, saying, “If you live here, you vote here. You don’t get to vote anywhere else.”

Under current law, voting more than once in the same election, or voting in Washington and another state, is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Supporters say the new language will eliminate ambiguity and reinforce that standard.

Secretary of State officials say the change is meant to clarify existing law and protect election integrity, especially as Washington heads into future statewide elections.

