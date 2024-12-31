Starting Wednesday, boaters in Washington must maintain a distance of 1,000 yards from Southern Resident killer whales (SRKW).

The state hopes this will mitigate threats in the ever-choppy waters of the Puget Sound, where vessel noise, toxic contamination and a lack of prey are significant concerns.

The new restrictions, passed by Washington lawmakers in 2023, are designed to reduce noise and improve the whales' ability to forage and rest. But as State Sen. Liz Lovelett pointed out at the time, the legislation is just as much about "safeguarding our entire marine ecosystem and ensuring that future generations can enjoy the beauty and bounty of the Salish Sea."

Get our free mobile app

This law pertains to motorized and non-motorized vessels alike. If a whale comes within 400 yards, boats should halt movement, if possible.

Although enforcement will skew primarily educational, there can't be a carrot without a stick, warns WDFW Enforcement Capt. Alan Meyers.

“We recognize that there are some challenges associated with trying to predict what a group of wild animals might do, or in locations where moving 1,000 yards away could be difficult,” Myers says.

“We will issue citations when necessary, especially for egregious violations or repeat offenders, but our officers will largely be focused on making sure people understand the new laws and are trying to do the right thing by giving these whales the space they need.”

The law complements federal rules for transient killer whales, which require a 200-yard buffer. Due to challenges distinguishing between Southern Residents and transients from a distance, all unidentified killer whales should be treated as Southern Residents.

For further details, boaters can access resources on the WDFW website and bewhalewise.org.