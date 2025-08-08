Visit Central Washington’s 4 Unique & Vibrant Creative Districts

In the state of Washington, there's a very special designation which sets certain communities apart from others.

WHAT IS A WASHINGTON CREATIVE DISTRICT?

In all, there are actually 20 cities and towns that have been selected as Washington Creative Districts by the Washington State Arts Commission to foster economic growth through arts and culture.

Places which are appointed as Washington Creative Districts are designed to function as hubs for creative activities for both residents and visitors, with a goal of supporting local artists, businesses, and community organizations by enhancing the cultural identity and economic vitality of the designated location.

ONE-FIFTH OF WA'S CREATIVE DISTRICTS ARE IN CENTRAL WASHINGTON

In Central Washington, there are four such Districts to be found, including in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Soap Lake, and Twisp.

Nestled within the Kittitas Valley, the city of Ellensburg features a vibrant community of artists, agriculture, and innovators. It's also a college town where students who attend Central Washington University add a youthful and progressive vigor to its established cultural roots.

Unusually-decorated house in Ellensburg, WA (photo credit: Ellensburg Downtown Association)

Moses Lake is the largest city in the Columbia Basin and a hidden haven for artists and innovators that's surrounded by a longstanding tradition of farming.

Artisanal clock in Moses Lake, WA (photo credit: WA State Arts Commission website)

Like Moses Lake, the town of Soap Lake is also located within Grant County, and is uniquely situated along the shores of a legendary lake that's well known for its acclaimed healing properties - making it the perfect spot for creativity to thrive.

Art installation in Soap Lake, WA (photo credit: WA State Arts Commission website)

Twisp is a small town located in the Methow Valley at the foothills of the Cascade Mountains. The rural hamlet has long been a favorited hub for culture, recreation, and history, and consistently draws a variety of artisans to its environs for inspiration and creative flow.

Art on display at gallery in Twisp, WA (photo credit: Facebook)

THE EVERGREEN STATE HAS CREATIVE DISTRICTS STATEWIDE

The 16 other Washington Creative Districts can be found in:

Anacortes

Bainbridge

Bremerton

Burien

Chewelah

Coupeville

Edmonds

Issaquah

Kennewick (South Columbia)

Langley

Newport

Olympia

Port Townsend

Rainier Valley (Seattle)

Tenino

Walla Walla / College Place

If you've yet to visit any of the Washington Creative Districts in your area, why not give them a shot! And while you're at it, make a checklist of all 20 you can find throughout the state to see what's different about each one.