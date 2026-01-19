Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide In Fatal Crash Near George

One person is dead and another has injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Grant County late Sunday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 5:45 p.m. on State Route 283 about seven miles northeast of George, when a pickup truck driven by 39-year-old Gerardo Diaz of Quincy crossed the center line and struck an oncoming pickup truck driven by 53-year-old Alejandro Cartagena of Ephrata.

Cartagena suffered traumatic injuries in the head-on collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene, while Diaz was injured and taken to Quincy Valley Hospital for treatment.

Troopers say Diaz was driving under the influence at the time of the crash and is being charged with both DUI and vehicular homicide for causing Cartagena's death.

The wreck blocked all traffic on SR-283 for several hours.