Valentine’s Day Krispy Kremes; Where can you find them?
Chocolates, flowers, jewelry? If you haven't made a decision on what to give your sweetheart yet, the Valentine's Day gifting choices are a safe bet.
But how about a box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts?
They almost look to pretty to eat but it's real.
According to the company website, Krispy Kreme’s Hearts in Bloom Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually and by the dozen.
Guests can also enjoy the Hearts in Bloom Collection in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack box delivered fresh daily to select retailers.
Krispy Kreme's Valentine's Day Hearts In Bloom collection is available but you'll have to travel to get them, depending on your location.
I used Krispy Kreme's search tool to find out where they are available in my location and it looks like a drive to Caldwell, Idaho near Boise is what it will take to get a dozen. But you can search a location for your area.
Too bad, that's a little to far from my Central Washington location.
Happy Valentine's Day. I hope yours is sweet and we'll see if the Valentine doughnut catches on.
10 Yummy Must-Try Food Stops From Tri-Cities to Seattle Washington
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals