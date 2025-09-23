Washington State University freshman offensive lineman Sone Falealo was shot early Sunday by a University of Washington student, according to Pullman police.

The suspect, 20-year-old Jakori Buchanan, is a UW student. Police have issued an arrest warrant, planning to charge him with first- and fourth-degree assault.

Get our free mobile app

Falealo was at a party with two other fellow WSU offensive linemen, acting as security, when Buchanan allegedly assaulted a woman. Falealo intervened and was shot; he is expected to fully recover. Buchanan fled in a rented car with Minnesota plates, which was located located at SeaTac.

An Alaska native, Falealo transferred from Idaho and has not played this season. In high school, he was a standout lineman at West Anchorage, earning First-Team All-State honors and helping lead his team to a state championship.