For those of you who collect stamps, or just like to infuse a little panache when providing the requisite governmental fee adornment to the letters you mail, you'll be happy to know that the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will soon be offering a few new varieties to choose from.

The first will be issued on July 23 and is called "250 Years of Delivering Stamps," which is designed to celebrate 2025's 250th Anniversary of the USPS.

250 Years of Delivering Stamps stamp design.

According to USPS officials, the 20 interconnected stamps are printed on a rectangular block and feature a "bird's-eye view of a mail carrier's route through a bustling town."

The Forever stamps with no face value are laid out in four rows with each depicting the story of a mail carrier's deliveries within the town during the four different seasons.

The stamps will cost $15.60 per sheet ($0.78 each) and will only be available in sheets of 20.

The USPS will also release another new stamp, or rather a revised version of a very old one, on June 23 in commemoration of its 250th birthday.

This one, which the Postal Service has dubbed "Putting a Stamp On the American Experience" features a "reframed" and modernized interpretation of an 1875 reproduction of the agency's 1847-issued stamp featuring Benjamin Franklin.

Putting a Stamp On the American Experience stamp design.

The stamps will be sold exclusively as part of a 32-page prestige booklet, with each one including two blocks of 10 stamps each (for a total of 20 per booklet).

The Forever stamps will have a titular face value of 5 cents to reflect the original design from 150 years ago, but will feature no printed current value.

Each booklet of 20 stamps will cost $20.95.

And on August 1, cartoon-loving kids-at-heart can pick up the USPS's new SpongeBob Squarepants stamps.

SpongeBob Squarepants stamp sheet.

The sheets of 16 stamps will feature four different designs with characters from the beloved Nickelodeon show, including two which are purely SpongeBob, one that finds the little yellow fellow frolicking with his best friend Patrick Star, and another which sees him as part of a group photo with Patrick, Squidward, Sandy Cheeks, Mr. Krabs, and his pet snail, Gary.

SpongeBob Squarepants stamp sheet.

The Forever stamps have no face value and will cost $12.48 per sheet.

The USPS has also rolled out a preview of its forthcoming selection of Holiday stamps for 2025-26, which will include designs featuring amaryllis flowers, a holly wreath, an evergreen branch decorated with fruit, and cardinals perched on mistletoe.

Holiday & Elie Wisel stamp designs.

Later this year, the USPS will also release the 18th stamp in its Distinguished Americans series, which will honor humanitarian Elie Wiesel (1928-2016).

All stamps can be viewed and purchased at your local post office or at the USPS online store by clicking here.