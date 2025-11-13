Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a potential homicide along U.S. 97, prompting a closure of the highway for an indefinite period of time.

According to Undersheriff Tyler Caille, deputies, Washington State Patrol, and fire and EMS crews responded to a report of an unresponsive male in a vehicle about seven miles south of Beebe Bridge on U.S. 97 in Orondo.

Responders found a single male unresponsive in the vehicle. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but ultimately pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Caille said the man appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds. The highway is expected to stay closed for several hours. Washington State Department of Transportation has established a detour route around the scene.

The man's identity is not being released at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact RiverCom at 509-663-9911.