FINAL UPDATE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28

The accident that closed US 2/97 near Orondo has been cleared, and the road is open in both directions.

The incident involving an overturned 2018 Freightliner propane delivery truck was reported at 1:34pm Friday. The Washington State Patrol said 54-year-old Ronald E. Gladsjo of East Wenatchee was traveling south at MP 139 when the truck left the roadway and rolled on the enbankment. Gladsjo was wearing a seatbelt and was evaluated for injuries at the scene.

The trucks' load of propane was leaking, so it was determined the gas needed to be burned off completely before the totaled vehicle could be removed and the road reopened. The WSDOT reported US2/97 was reopened by 3:45AM on Saturday

UPDATE FRIDAY EVENING:

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says US 2/97 will remain closed until sometime early Saturday morning while the propane in the overturned tanker is burned off safely into the air. It was determined to be the safest precaution before clearing the wrecked vehicle.

ORIGINAL POST:

US 2/97 is currently closed at MP 139, 1 mile south of Orondo, due to a collision involving an overturned propane truck.

There is a level 2 hazmat response, according to WSP Trooper Jeremy Weber. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place order.

All residents between mile marker 138 and the intersection of US Highway 2 and US 97 in Orondo are advised to shelter in place while cleanup efforts continue.

6 residences are in the immediate area of the spill. Evacuees can use the Columbia Grove Covenant Church, located at 19 McElmurray Ln in East Wenatchee, as temporary shelter.

Accident scene near Orondo Credit: WSP

US Highway 2 is closed from mile marker 138 to the intersection of US Highway 2 and US 97 at the bottom of Pine Canyon.

Motorists are encouraged to use detours on US 97A for travel between Wenatchee and Chelan. A detour via Pine Canyon and over Badger Mountain Road to East Wenatchee is also available.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening.